Head to Head Analysis: Telkom SA Ltd ADS (TLKGY) & NetGear (NTGR)

Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) and NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Telkom SA Ltd ADS pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. NetGear does not pay a dividend.

This table compares Telkom SA Ltd ADS and NetGear’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telkom SA Ltd ADS $3.17 billion 0.77 $235.61 million N/A N/A NetGear $1.41 billion 0.80 $19.43 million $2.32 15.44

Telkom SA Ltd ADS has higher revenue and earnings than NetGear.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

100.0% of NetGear shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of NetGear shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Telkom SA Ltd ADS and NetGear, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telkom SA Ltd ADS 0 0 0 0 N/A NetGear 0 1 3 0 2.75

NetGear has a consensus price target of $71.00, suggesting a potential upside of 98.21%. Given NetGear’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NetGear is more favorable than Telkom SA Ltd ADS.

Risk and Volatility

Telkom SA Ltd ADS has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetGear has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Telkom SA Ltd ADS and NetGear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telkom SA Ltd ADS N/A N/A N/A NetGear -1.43% 8.75% 5.34%

Summary

NetGear beats Telkom SA Ltd ADS on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telkom SA Ltd ADS Company Profile

Telkom SA SOC Limited provides information and communications technology services to residential, business, government, wholesale, corporate, and mobile customers in South Africa and internationally. The company offers fixed-line retail voice services using public switched telephone network lines, which include integrated services digital network lines, value-added voice services, and calling plans; and interconnection services, such as terminating and transiting traffic from South African and international operators, as well as transiting traffic from mobile to international destinations. It also provides fixed-line data services comprising data transmission services, such as point-to-point leased lines, asymmetrical digital subscriber line services, packet-based services, managed data networking services, and Internet access and related information technology services. In addition, the company offers wideband code division multiple access services, including fixed voice, data, and nomadic voice services; mobile communication services consisting of voice and data services, and handset sales under the Telkom Mobile brand name; and turnkey property and tower management solutions. Further, it is involved in the rental, sale, and service of fixed-line customer premises equipment for voice and data needs that consists of PABX, computers, routers, modems, telephone handsets, and other ancillary equipment; and provision of directory and wireless data services. The company was formerly known as Telkom SA Limited and changed its name to Telkom SA SOC Limited in October 2012. Telkom SA SOC Limited was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Centurion, South Africa.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc. designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Arlo, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as remote video security systems, broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, and WiFi network adapters. The company also provides Ethernet switches, wireless controllers and access points, unified storage products, and Internet security appliances for small and medium-sized businesses. It markets and sells its products through traditional retailers, online retailers, wholesale distributors, direct market resellers, value-added resellers, and broadband service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. NETGEAR, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

