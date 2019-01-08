Head to Head Analysis: Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) and HighPoint Resources (HPR)

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) and HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Royal Dutch Shell and HighPoint Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Dutch Shell $305.18 billion 0.83 $12.98 billion $3.84 15.79 HighPoint Resources $252.84 million 2.65 -$138.22 million ($0.38) -8.29

Royal Dutch Shell has higher revenue and earnings than HighPoint Resources. HighPoint Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royal Dutch Shell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Royal Dutch Shell and HighPoint Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Dutch Shell 0 7 7 0 2.50 HighPoint Resources 1 1 6 0 2.63

Royal Dutch Shell currently has a consensus target price of $82.22, indicating a potential upside of 35.61%. HighPoint Resources has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 153.97%. Given HighPoint Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HighPoint Resources is more favorable than Royal Dutch Shell.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Dutch Shell and HighPoint Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Dutch Shell 5.74% 9.95% 4.88% HighPoint Resources -44.13% -0.61% -0.29%

Volatility & Risk

Royal Dutch Shell has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HighPoint Resources has a beta of 3.09, indicating that its share price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Royal Dutch Shell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of HighPoint Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Royal Dutch Shell shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of HighPoint Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Royal Dutch Shell pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. HighPoint Resources does not pay a dividend. Royal Dutch Shell pays out 83.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Royal Dutch Shell beats HighPoint Resources on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell Plc engages in the oil and natural gas production. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream, and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment manages liquefied natural gas activities and the conversion of natural gas into gas to liquids fuels and other products. The Upstream segment manages the exploration for and extraction of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The Downstream segment manages different oil products and chemical activities as part of an integrated value chain, including trading activities, what turns crude oil and other feedstock into a range of products which are moved and marketed around the world for domestic, and industrial and transport use. The Corporate segment comprises holdings and treasury, self-insurance activities, and headquarters and central functions of the company. The company was founded in February 1907 and is headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

