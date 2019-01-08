HC Wainwright Reiterates “$5.00” Price Target for CytRx (CYTR)

HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CytRx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytRx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

Get CytRx alerts:

Shares of CytRx stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.71. CytRx has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.35.

CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CytRx will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CytRx stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CytRx Co. (NASDAQ:CYTR) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 72,879 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.90% of CytRx worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

About CytRx

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of drug at the tumor. The company is developing its pipeline of oncology candidates at its laboratory facilities in Freiburg, Germany, through its LADR (linker activated drug release) technology platform, a discovery engine designed to leverage its expertise in albumin biology and linker technology for the development of anti-cancer therapies.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CytRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.