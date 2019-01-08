Harvest One Cannabis Inc (CVE:HVST)’s share price dropped 100% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.27 and last traded at C$0.00. Approximately 3,638,035 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 3,728,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Harvest One Cannabis (HVST) Trading Down 100%” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/08/harvest-one-cannabis-hvst-trading-down-100.html.

About Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVST)

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, formerly Harvest One Capital Inc, is a Canada-based company which controls operations across the cannabis value chain through three business units. The Company serves as the umbrella company over horticultural arm United Greeneries and medical arm Satipharm AG. Each business is strategically located with supportive regulatory frameworks in place.

