Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (HASI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Friday, December 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. FBR & Co set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.88.

HASI stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 33.99 and a quick ratio of 33.99. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.71%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, Director Richard J. Osborne bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.87 per share, for a total transaction of $57,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $456,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 287,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,568,121.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,879 shares of company stock valued at $159,432 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

