Hanmi Financial Corp (HAFC) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its position in Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,851 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,693 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.37% of Hanmi Financial worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $491,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on HAFC shares. BidaskClub raised Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. TheStreet lowered Hanmi Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 price objective on Hanmi Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hanmi Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

HAFC stock opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $654.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Hanmi Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $32.46.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.60 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Corp will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

