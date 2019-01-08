Haemonetics (HAE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Over the past year, Haemonetics has been outperforming its industry. Per the company, benefits from complexity reduction and investments along with strength in market demand and success from early launches helped it perform impressively in the last reported quarter. Continued momentum in new business generation and geographical expansion has contributed to the results as well. Meanwhile, we are upbeat about the company’s steady progress with the ongoing rollout of NexSys PCS devices and NexLynk DMS donor management software. However, we are disappointed with the fact that despite encouraging growth at the Plasma and Hospitals segments, the company’s sluggish Blood Center business moderated overall growth in the reporting cycle.”

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

Shares of NYSE HAE traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.31. 17,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,725. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $60.51 and a 12 month high of $117.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $241.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.44 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 8,196 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $843,040.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $174,226.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,855 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,035 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

