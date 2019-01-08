Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 180,739 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,444 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 180,739 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $29,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 2,098 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jared Watkin sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $4,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,133,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Miles D. White sold 142,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $10,298,371.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,459,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,272,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.82. 5,056,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,255,172. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $119.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation Products, and Other.

