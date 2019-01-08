Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $56.21 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 225,653 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 99,074 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.1% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $56,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 79,885 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $19,901,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 19,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 101,469 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,278,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 66,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,463,000 after purchasing an additional 16,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenturyLink Investment Management Co boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 9,771 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,090 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $1,715,674.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,711,584 shares in the company, valued at $482,187,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 163 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total value of $44,797.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Raymond James set a $310.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.33.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.89. 150,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,539,213. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.48 and a 52-week high of $287.94. The company has a market cap of $230.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $56.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

