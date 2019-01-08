Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $22.92 Million Stake in Nike Inc (NKE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 309,190 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 135,236 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Nike were worth $22,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 43,447 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,805 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,809 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 24,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 204,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $14,810,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,089,810.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $11,052,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,687,863 shares in the company, valued at $124,361,745.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. UBS Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $76.99. 3,483,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,669,780. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $62.09 and a 52 week high of $86.04.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Nike had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

