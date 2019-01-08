Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $20.28 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 168,784 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $20,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 105,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 46,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.2% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 9,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.56.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.70. 9,533,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,765,836. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $70.05. The company has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.89% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 54.49%.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/08/gulf-international-bank-uk-ltd-has-20-28-million-stake-in-bristol-myers-squibb-co-bmy.html.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic areas, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.