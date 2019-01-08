Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Guaranty Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $37.36. The company has a market cap of $364.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $21.78 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. This is an increase from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTY. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,248,000 after buying an additional 41,890 shares during the period. 22.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, commercial real estate, farmland, consumer, one-to-four family residential, multi-family residential, and agricultural loans.

