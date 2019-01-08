GTT Communications Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (GTT)

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 751 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,131% compared to the average daily volume of 61 put options.

A number of research firms have commented on GTT. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of GTT Communications from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of GTT Communications to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GTT Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Friday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Get GTT Communications alerts:

NYSE:GTT opened at $27.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.33, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. GTT Communications has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $62.32.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $448.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.19 million. GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 18.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GTT Communications will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H Brian Thompson bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 601,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,665,878.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp bought 524,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.55 per share, with a total value of $17,583,555.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,583,200 shares of company stock valued at $54,526,597 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its position in shares of GTT Communications by 48.8% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 181,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after buying an additional 59,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in GTT Communications by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,777,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,944,000 after acquiring an additional 814,417 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,777,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,944,000 after purchasing an additional 814,417 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GTT Communications by 464.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 524,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,780,000 after acquiring an additional 431,926 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in GTT Communications by 400.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 47,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “GTT Communications Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (GTT)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/08/gtt-communications-target-of-unusually-large-options-trading-gtt.html.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. The company provides private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment and security services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.