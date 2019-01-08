GSENetwork Hits Market Cap of $0.00 (GSE)

GSENetwork (CURRENCY:GSE) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, GSENetwork has traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GSENetwork token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bit-Z and FCoin. GSENetwork has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $169,828.00 worth of GSENetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006990 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00062161 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00122643 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007553 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000550 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Soniq (SONIQ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000990 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000269 BTC.

GSENetwork Profile

GSENetwork is a token. GSENetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. GSENetwork’s official Twitter account is @gselabofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . GSENetwork’s official website is gse.network . The Reddit community for GSENetwork is /r/GSENetwork . The official message board for GSENetwork is medium.com/@gselabofficial

Buying and Selling GSENetwork

GSENetwork can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, FCoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GSENetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GSENetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GSENetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

