GrubHub (GRUB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of GrubHub (NYSE: GRUB) recently:

1/8/2019 – GrubHub is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/8/2019 – GrubHub had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $101.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2019 – GrubHub was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Grubhub shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company is benefiting from an increase in organic diners due to product improvements, better restaurant selection and heightened marketing initiatives. However, increasing marketing spending and additional investments related to new delivery markets and LevelUp in the fourth-quarter 2018 is a headwind. Increasing expenses due to planned expansion into new delivery markets are also likely to keep margins under pressure. Moreover, as these markets will take some time to generate volumes, higher upfront costs are expected to hurt profitability. Further, competition from big names such as Amazon and Facebook, which are trying to get into the market, remains a concern.”

1/2/2019 – GrubHub was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/31/2018 – GrubHub was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Grubhub shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. The company is benefiting from an increase in organic diners due to product improvements, better restaurant selection and heightened marketing initiatives. However, increasing marketing spending and additional investments related to new delivery markets and LevelUp in the fourth-quarter 2018 is a headwind. Increasing expenses due to planned expansion into new delivery markets are also likely to keep margins under pressure. Moreover, as these markets will take some time to generate volumes, higher upfront costs are expected to hurt profitability. Further, competition from big names such as Amazon and Facebook, which are trying to get into the market, remains a concern.”

12/20/2018 – GrubHub is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

12/18/2018 – GrubHub had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $180.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/29/2018 – GrubHub had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

11/20/2018 – GrubHub had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $108.00.

11/13/2018 – GrubHub had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “Grubhub’s third-quarter 2018 earnings and revenues surged on a year-over-year basis primarily due to an increasing number of diners. The growth can be attributed to product improvements, better restaurant selection and increased marketing initiatives by the company. Newly-launched Grubhub delivery markets to support the Yum! Brand partnership also contributed to the increase in new diners. Moreover, management raised revenue guidance for fourth-quarter 2018 on the back of increased order volume growth and contribution from LevelUp acquisition. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, increase in marketing expense coupled with additional investments in new delivery markets and LevelUp is a headwind.”

Shares of GrubHub stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,625. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. GrubHub Inc has a 1 year low of $66.07 and a 1 year high of $149.35.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. GrubHub had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $247.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.19 million. Research analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other GrubHub news, SVP Margo Drucker sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.65, for a total transaction of $192,672.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,237.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $69,058.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,149.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,449. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRUB. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in GrubHub by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,658,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,361,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $142,880,000 after purchasing an additional 44,626 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 483,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,751,000 after purchasing an additional 127,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

