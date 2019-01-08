GrubHub (GRUB) PT Lowered to $101.00 at Morgan Stanley

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.28% from the company’s current price.

GRUB has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrubHub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GrubHub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.23.

Shares of GrubHub stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.14, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36. GrubHub has a fifty-two week low of $66.07 and a fifty-two week high of $149.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $247.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.19 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Analysts anticipate that GrubHub will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GrubHub news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $69,058.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,149.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $260,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,642.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,985 shares of company stock worth $1,960,449 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of GrubHub by 287.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 969 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

