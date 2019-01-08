Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) Receives $77.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPI shares. Buckingham Research upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Group 1 Automotive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,804,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $14,704,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 22.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 804,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,182,000 after purchasing an additional 149,800 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4,071.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 137,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 134,455 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $3,875,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $57.23 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $48.69 and a 12-month high of $83.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.82.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.08. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

Group 1 Automotive declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. It sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts; arranges vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; and provides automotive maintenance and repair services. The company has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas of Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 28 towns in the United Kingdom; and in the metropolitan markets of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

