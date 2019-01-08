GreenMed (GRMD) Market Cap Tops $38,116.00

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One GreenMed token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange. GreenMed has a total market capitalization of $38,116.00 and $121.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GreenMed has traded 41.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GreenMed alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008991 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.55 or 0.02169216 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00166281 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00226241 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024882 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025034 BTC.

About GreenMed

GreenMed launched on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,219,120 tokens. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team . The official website for GreenMed is www.greenmed.io . The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GreenMed

GreenMed can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenMed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GreenMed using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GreenMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GreenMed and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.