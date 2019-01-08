Greene King’s (GNK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Greene King (LON:GNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GNK. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greene King in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greene King in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Greene King in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greene King in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Greene King in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 574.44 ($7.51).

Get Greene King alerts:

Shares of Greene King stock opened at GBX 578.92 ($7.56) on Tuesday. Greene King has a 52 week low of GBX 479.86 ($6.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 768 ($10.04).

Greene King (LON:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported GBX 33.10 ($0.43) EPS for the quarter.

About Greene King

Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands. Its brands include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Greene King Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene King and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.