Greene King (GNK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Greene King (LON:GNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greene King in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greene King in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greene King in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greene King in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Greene King in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 574.44 ($7.51).

Shares of LON GNK opened at GBX 574 ($7.50) on Tuesday. Greene King has a twelve month low of GBX 479.86 ($6.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 768 ($10.04).

Greene King (LON:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported GBX 33.10 ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter.

Greene King Company Profile

Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands. Its brands include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands.

