Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK) Receives $10.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

GRBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Citigroup set a $11.00 target price on Green Brick Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Green Brick Partners from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Elizabeth Blake purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.86 per share, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,922.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 52.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 34.1% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 114.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 19,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $8.06 on Friday. Green Brick Partners has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.87.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Brick Partners will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, single family, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots for public and large private builders; and land and construction financing business.

