Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK) Receives $10.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.
GRBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Citigroup set a $11.00 target price on Green Brick Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Green Brick Partners from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th.
In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Elizabeth Blake purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.86 per share, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,922.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 52.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $8.06 on Friday. Green Brick Partners has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.87.
Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Brick Partners will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.
Green Brick Partners Company Profile
Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, single family, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots for public and large private builders; and land and construction financing business.
Further Reading: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.