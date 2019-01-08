Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

GLDD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $8.00 price objective on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Strong Buy and a consensus target price of $7.88.

GLDD opened at $7.16 on Monday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $442.98 million, a PE ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $204.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ryan Levenson sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $941,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,694.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLDD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,234,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,452,000 after buying an additional 28,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,976,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,655,000 after buying an additional 26,259 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,675,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,783,000 after buying an additional 17,159 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,899,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after buying an additional 39,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,899,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after buying an additional 39,315 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dredging, and Environmental & Infrastructure. The Dredging segment is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

