Goldcorp (GG) Downgraded to Neutral at Macquarie

Macquarie downgraded shares of Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Goldcorp from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Goldcorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Goldcorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Goldcorp stock opened at $9.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.02. Goldcorp has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.46 million. Goldcorp had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 0.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goldcorp will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldcorp by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 109,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Goldcorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,690,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,647,000 after purchasing an additional 669,533 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldcorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,690,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,647,000 after purchasing an additional 669,533 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldcorp by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 65,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. 54.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goldcorp Company Profile

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

