Gold Resource Co. (GORO) Holdings Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 106.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,407 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.54% of Gold Resource worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GORO. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $450,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 136,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 13,387.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 131,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 130,257 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 660,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 57,494 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. Gold Resource Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.26 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0017 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 10th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the El Aguila project comprising 19 mining concessions aggregating approximately 30,215 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca.

