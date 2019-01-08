Gold Poker Price Reaches $0.11 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 46.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. Over the last week, Gold Poker has traded up 34.2% against the US dollar. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00002627 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $208,770.00 and $57,759.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025366 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.63 or 0.02190210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00156612 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00209372 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025159 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000102 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025144 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 2,787,113 coins and its circulating supply is 1,986,113 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

Gold Poker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.