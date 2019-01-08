Globus Medical (GMED) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

GMED has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Globus Medical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $61.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.64.

NYSE:GMED opened at $38.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.73. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $57.83.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.47 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $629,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,655 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 25,607 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,371,000 after acquiring an additional 21,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,201,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $464,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,806,000. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its fusion products include a range of implant and surgical approach options to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions along the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

