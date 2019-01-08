Gladstone Capital Co. Announces Jan 19 Dividend of $0.07 (GLAD)

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) announced a jan 19 dividend on Tuesday, January 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 31st.

Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 97.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.5%.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.19. The company had a trading volume of 186,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,439. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $221.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.06. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $9.87.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 41.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. National Securities lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

In other news, President Robert L. Marcotte purchased 12,000 shares of Gladstone Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 460,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,108.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert L. Marcotte purchased 10,000 shares of Gladstone Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $87,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 22,582 shares of company stock valued at $192,077. Corporate insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/08/gladstone-capital-co-announces-jan-19-dividend-of-0-07-glad.html.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.