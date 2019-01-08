GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (GVDNY) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research report report published on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GVDNY. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Baader Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get GIVAUDAN SA/ADR alerts:

Shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR stock opened at $47.26 on Monday. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $50.05.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.