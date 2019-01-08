Gerresheimer AG (GXI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €69.77 ($81.13).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GXI shares. Deutsche Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. equinet set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th.

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Shares of ETR GXI opened at €55.95 ($65.06) on Tuesday. Gerresheimer has a 52-week low of €59.97 ($69.73) and a 52-week high of €78.25 ($90.99).

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Plastics & Devices, and Primary Packaging Glass. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Recommended Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.