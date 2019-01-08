Genie Energy (GNE) vs. Unitil (UTL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) and Unitil (NYSE:UTL) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.8% of Genie Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of Unitil shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.4% of Genie Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Unitil shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Genie Energy and Unitil’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genie Energy $264.20 million 0.75 -$6.99 million N/A N/A Unitil $406.20 million 1.75 $29.00 million $2.06 23.25

Unitil has higher revenue and earnings than Genie Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Genie Energy and Unitil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genie Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Unitil 1 0 0 0 1.00

Unitil has a consensus price target of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.32%. Given Unitil’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Unitil is more favorable than Genie Energy.

Dividends

Genie Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Unitil pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Unitil pays out 70.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Genie Energy has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Unitil has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Genie Energy and Unitil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genie Energy 3.42% 32.68% 13.70% Unitil 7.65% 9.65% 2.66%

Risk and Volatility

Genie Energy has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unitil has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Unitil beats Genie Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States; and offers energy brokerage and advisory services. The company also holds an 86.1% interest in the southern portion of the Golan Heights in Northern Israel. Genie Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts. It also operates 86 miles of interstate underground natural gas transmission pipeline that provides interstate natural gas pipeline access and transportation services primarily in Maine and New Hampshire. In addition, the company provides energy brokering and advisory services to commercial and industrial customers; and real estate management services. It serves approximately 105,000 electric customers and 81,300 natural gas customers. Unitil Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire.

