Genesis Energy (GEL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Genesis Energy operates crude oil common carrier pipelines and is an independent gatherer and marketer of crude oil in North America, with operations concentrated in Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi and New Mexico. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genesis Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of NYSE GEL opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Genesis Energy has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.35). Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Genesis Energy will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Genesis Energy news, VP Chad Anthony Landry purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $197,500.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $395,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEL. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 259.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 21,802 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 18,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep-water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

