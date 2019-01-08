Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) PT Lowered to $70.00

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesee & Wyoming from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Stephens downgraded Genesee & Wyoming from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $93.00 price target on Genesee & Wyoming and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Genesee & Wyoming from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.60.

Shares of NYSE:GWR opened at $75.80 on Monday. Genesee & Wyoming has a 1 year low of $67.61 and a 1 year high of $92.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $603.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Genesee & Wyoming will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWR. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming in the third quarter worth about $100,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming in the second quarter worth about $203,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming in the third quarter worth about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Genesee & Wyoming

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

