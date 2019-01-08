General Moly (GMO) Stock Price Up 12%

Shares of General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) rose 12% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 550,259 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 227,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $1.00 target price on General Moly and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th.

About General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO)

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interests in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

