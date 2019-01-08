Gear Energy (GXE) Downgraded by AltaCorp Capital to Sector Perform

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) was downgraded by equities researchers at AltaCorp Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GXE. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Gear Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. GMP Securities cut Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$1.65 to C$1.15 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Gear Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 29th.

TSE GXE opened at C$0.66 on Monday. Gear Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.44 and a 52 week high of C$1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.23.

In related news, Director Ingram Gillmore acquired 53,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$32,004.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,522 shares of company stock valued at $9,288.

Gear Energy Ltd. engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its core heavy oil producing areas are located in East Central Alberta and West Central Saskatchewan; and light oil producing areas are located Central Alberta.

