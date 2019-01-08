GDS (GDS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GDS. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Cowen started coverage on GDS in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on GDS in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on GDS in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a sell rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.46.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.76 and a beta of 3.41.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.85). GDS had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that GDS will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in GDS during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GDS during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in GDS during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in GDS during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GDS during the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chengdu.

