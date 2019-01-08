Garlicoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $56,074.00 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Garlicoin has a total market cap of $56,074.00 and approximately $494.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon, Nanex and CryptoBridge.

Garlicoin Profile

Garlicoin is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 22,574,285 coins and its circulating supply is 12,574,285 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io.

Garlicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Nanex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

