GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (GLPEY) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Bank of America lowered GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

GLPEY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.36. The stock had a trading volume of 82,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,825. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $10.43.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. Its Exploration & Production segment explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 51 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 748 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company's Refining & Marketing of Oil Products segment engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

