GALAPAGOS NV/S (GLPG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $109.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.34% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company. The Company’s operating segment consists of Research and Development and Services. Research and Development segment is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. Services segment offers drug discovery products and services. Its products include GLPG0634 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, GLPG1205/GLPG1690 for treating inflammatory bowel disease, GSK2586184 for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases and GLPG0974, to prevent free fatty acid-induced activation and migration of neutrophils which are in different clinical trial. Galapagos NV is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GLPG. ValuEngine cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $100.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.11 and a beta of 1.74. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $122.28.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $119.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.15 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a negative net margin of 30.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 64.1% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 13.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 8.5% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 22,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the third quarter worth $256,000. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

