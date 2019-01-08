FY2019 EPS Estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Lowered by SunTrust Banks (BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note issued on Sunday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Boris now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $4.18 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.21.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.56.

BMY stock opened at $48.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $70.05.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 47.89%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 54.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 154.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 194.3% during the third quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $184,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 85.8% during the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 3,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $201,000. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic areas, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.