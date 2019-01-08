FY2018 EPS Estimates for Waste Connections Inc (WCN) Raised by Analyst

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) – Equities researchers at First Analysis raised their FY2018 EPS estimates for Waste Connections in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 3rd. First Analysis analyst now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.48. First Analysis also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. TD Securities set a $87.00 price objective on Waste Connections and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $87.00 price objective on Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

NYSE:WCN opened at $74.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $65.06 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.25.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,556,000 after acquiring an additional 181,301 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 31,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,219,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,038,000 after purchasing an additional 132,980 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 117,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 143,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc, a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

