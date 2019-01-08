FY2018 Earnings Forecast for LKQ Co. (LKQ) Issued By William Blair

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of LKQ in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 7th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.22. William Blair also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LKQ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of LKQ opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. LKQ has a 12 month low of $22.74 and a 12 month high of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. LKQ had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other LKQ news, VP Varun Laroyia acquired 1,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 75,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,334.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dominick P. Zarcone acquired 2,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 259,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,878,574. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management bought a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

