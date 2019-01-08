Frontline (FRO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on FRO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Frontline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Danske upgraded shares of Frontline from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Frontline from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.34.

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Frontline has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 16th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Frontline had a negative net margin of 40.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $89.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Frontline will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evermore Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,687,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,045,000 after acquiring an additional 181,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,633,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,108,000 after acquiring an additional 36,489 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,441,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,260,000 after acquiring an additional 86,696 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,559,601 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 397,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 589.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 774,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 662,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.21% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

