Frontier Developments (FDEV) Trading 11.2% Higher

Frontier Developments PLC (LON:FDEV) traded up 11.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and last traded at GBX 972 ($12.70). 105,915 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 59,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 874 ($11.42).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday, September 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Frontier Developments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,522.50 ($19.89).

In other news, insider James Mitchell sold 5,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 852 ($11.13), for a total transaction of £43,630.92 ($57,011.52).

Frontier Developments Company Profile (LON:FDEV)

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

