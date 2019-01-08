Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE) Receives €63.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €63.40 ($73.72).

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRE. Commerzbank set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th.

FRE stock traded down €1.07 ($1.24) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €42.86 ($49.84). The stock had a trading volume of 2,058,908 shares. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

