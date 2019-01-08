Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Position Lowered by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,668 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 19,435 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 290,651 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 37,805 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,386 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.1% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,505,821 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $60,510,000 after acquiring an additional 460,041 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.0% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 906,786 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $15,651,000 after acquiring an additional 104,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,814,376 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $83,097,000 after acquiring an additional 162,584 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Courtney Mather sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $836,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,282.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $16.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.

NYSE FCX traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 22,799,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,113,641. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

