Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) Receives $86.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.14.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. Desjardins upgraded Franco Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $74.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,035,000 after buying an additional 20,351 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 47,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 52,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 27,596 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 330,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,147,000 after buying an additional 37,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 101,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after buying an additional 55,206 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNV stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.53. The company had a trading volume of 65,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,050. Franco Nevada has a twelve month low of $58.26 and a twelve month high of $80.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.01 and a beta of -0.06.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.81%. The business had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Franco Nevada will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 5th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets.

