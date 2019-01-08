Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $258.39 Million

Analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) will report $258.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Forum Energy Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $267.60 million and the lowest is $249.17 million. Forum Energy Technologies posted sales of $247.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Forum Energy Technologies.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Forum Energy Technologies’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Forum Energy Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Barclays set a $12.00 price target on Forum Energy Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Forum Energy Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,017,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,627,000 after buying an additional 128,060 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $348,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,060,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,978,000 after buying an additional 97,332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,017,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,627,000 after buying an additional 128,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 920.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 9,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FET traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,249. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $527.28 million, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

