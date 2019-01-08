Forty Seven Inc (FTSV) Insider Chris H. Takimoto Sells 8,000 Shares

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $124,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of FTSV traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 290,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,400. Forty Seven Inc has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $23.83.

Get Forty Seven alerts:

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.17). Equities research analysts anticipate that Forty Seven Inc will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Forty Seven in the second quarter worth $120,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Forty Seven in the second quarter worth $160,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forty Seven in the second quarter worth $160,000. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forty Seven in the third quarter worth $157,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forty Seven in the third quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FTSV shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.66 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Friday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forty Seven from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Forty Seven from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forty Seven currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.78.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Forty Seven Inc (FTSV) Insider Chris H. Takimoto Sells 8,000 Shares” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/08/forty-seven-inc-ftsv-insider-chris-h-takimoto-sells-8000-shares.html.

About Forty Seven

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Forty Seven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forty Seven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.