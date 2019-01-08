Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $47.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Nomura cut their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of FBHS opened at $40.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.30. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $35.27 and a fifty-two week high of $73.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 7.94%. On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.