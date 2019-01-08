Forterra PLC (FORT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Forterra PLC (LON:FORT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 330.75 ($4.32).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt cut their price target on Forterra from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 295 ($3.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Forterra from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th.

FORT stock opened at GBX 225.50 ($2.95) on Tuesday. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of GBX 193.50 ($2.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 307.75 ($4.02).

In related news, insider Stephen Harrison bought 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £963 ($1,258.33). Also, insider Shatish D. Dasani bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, for a total transaction of £2,860 ($3,737.10).

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing solutions, as well as precast concrete flooring products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

